Former Detroit Lions coach Darrell Bevell on verge of landing new job

According to reports, former Detroit Lions coach Darrell Bevell has landed a new NFL job.
Aaron Wilson is reporting that Bevell is expected to join the Miami Dolphins as their quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.
A deal is not yet finalized.
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 16, 2022
