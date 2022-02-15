in NFL

Former Detroit Lions coach Darrell Bevell on verge of landing new job

According to reports, former Detroit Lions coach Darrell Bevell has landed a new NFL job.

Aaron Wilson is reporting that Bevell is expected to join the Miami Dolphins as their quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

A deal is not yet finalized.

