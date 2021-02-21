Former Detroit Lions coach has shocking QB1 for 2021 NFL Draft

Sharing is caring!

When it comes to the 2021 NFL Draft there are very few people (who have a clue about football) who believe somebody other than Trevor Lawrence out of Clemson is the No. 1 quarterback prospect.

But one person who thinks differently (at least he says he does) is June Jones, who was once a coach for the Detroit Lions.

According to Jones, it is not even Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, or Justin Fields who is QB one in the upcoming draft.

Instead, June’s QB1 for the 2021 NFL Draft is Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

From Sports Illustrated:

“I feel that Mac Jones is the best quarterback in this draft; he will have the same supporting cast in the NFL [as in college] if he gets with a good offensive minded coach,” June Jones told SportsIllustrated.com.

“Even though he has played only really one year off what I have seen in his deep ball accuracy and what he is running on offense at Alabama – it is exactly what he will be doing in the NFL. So, what you see I think is what you are going to get….he is the real deal. He can move and create from an NFL pocket. It may not play out this way but for me, he should be the first quarterback taken when all said and done.”

Nation, are you buying this or has June Jones lost his mind?