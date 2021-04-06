Former Detroit Lions coach Jim Schwartz hired by Tennessee Titans

Sharing is caring!

Former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Schwartz has landed himself a new gig.

According to multiple reports, he’s joining the coaching staff of the Tennessee Titans, though his title and responsibilities have yet to be made public.

Former #Eagles DC Jim Schwartz is joining the #Titans with an official title still to be determined, per @brentdougherty. It's a return to Tennessee for Schwartz, who was with the organization for 10 years from 1999-2008. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 7, 2021

He’s spent the past five years as defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles after having spent a single season with the same position with the Buffalo Bills.

Schwartz had previously spent ten years with the Titans, leaving in 2008 to take the head coaching position with the Lions, who had just finished 0-16. He’d eventually lead them to their first postseason berth since 1999, and would be relieved of his duties in 2013.