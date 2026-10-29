Former Detroit Lions assistant coach June Jones, one of football’s most innovative offensive minds, has died at the age of 73.

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Jones’ passing was confirmed Thursday by his Run & Shoot Certification organization, which remembered the longtime coach for his impact on the game and the countless players he mentored throughout his career.

The Atlanta Falcons, where Jones served as head coach from 1994 through 1996, also paid tribute to their former coach.

“A visionary in the passing game, Coach Jones will be remembered with gratitude for his contributions to our organization and the lasting impact he made on those he coached and mentored,” the Falcons said in their announcement.

Jones’ death was confirmed Thursday afternoon, prompting tributes from across the football community.

June Jones’ Detroit Lions Connection

Before becoming an NFL head coach, Jones spent two seasons with the Lions from 1989 through 1990, serving as quarterbacks coach under Wayne Fontes.

During his time in Detroit, Jones worked alongside offensive coordinator Mouse Davis as the Lions embraced the revolutionary run-and-shoot offense, a pass-heavy system designed to create mismatches through spacing and receiver option routes.

That offensive philosophy became an important chapter in Detroit Lions history, helping establish a more aggressive approach to the passing game.

Jones’ time in Detroit was relatively brief, but his influence on the run-and-shoot system extended far beyond his two seasons with the franchise.

Jones Leaves Behind Remarkable Coaching Legacy

Following his stint with Detroit, Jones joined the Atlanta Falcons, eventually becoming the franchise’s head coach in 1994. He guided Atlanta to a 9-7 record and a playoff appearance during the 1995 season.

However, his greatest success came at the University of Hawaii, where he transformed a struggling program into a national attraction.

Jones led Hawaii to an undefeated regular season in 2007, earning a Sugar Bowl appearance behind record-setting quarterback Colt Brennan.

According to a retrospective of Jones’ coaching career, he finished with 76 victories at Hawaii before continuing his coaching journey at SMU and in professional football.

Jones also spent time coaching in the Canadian Football League and XFL, remaining connected to the game for decades.

His contributions to football extended beyond any single team, and his passing is a loss felt throughout the NFL community.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the Jones family, his friends, and everyone whose life he impacted throughout his remarkable coaching career.