Former Detroit Lions coach lands gig at LSU

According to reports, former Detroit Lions running backs coach Kyle Caskey has landed a new gig.

Brody Miller of The Athletic is reporting that Caskey has been hired by LSU as an offensive analyst.

Caskey spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.

We wish Kyle all the best as he is an outstanding person who does a ton for his community.

