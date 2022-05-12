Former Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia may help lead Patriots offense

Already having earned the unfortunate distinctions of one of the worst head coaches not only in the history of the Detroit Lions but in NFL history as a whole, Matt Patricia would make his way back to the New England Patriots following his termination by Detroit in November of 2020.

Once again reunited with Bill Belichick as a “senior football advisor”, Patricia is said to be potentially taking on a much larger role with the Pats in 2022. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Patricia could be calling offensive plays.

Patricia previously worked with the Patriots as an offensive assistant from 2004 to 2005 before eventually working his way up to the title of defensive coordinator by 2012, a position he’d hold until his departure for the Motor City in 2017.

“No one has seen anything, so you have to go by what you’re told,” Reiss said. “And here’s something that was relayed to me — that if you were on the field for these [OTA] sessions and you just closed your eyes and listened, you would know who the leading presence is for the offense among the coaches. The voices of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge standing above everyone else. They are leading this offense.”

“Now, Bill Belichick hasn’t said who is gonna call the plays, but it will most likely be one of those two,” Reiss continued. “And, Laura, I’ve got the No. 2 pencil, I’m gonna put it in the ear. Because I’m told don’t be surprised if it’s Matt Patricia — who always has that No. 2 pencil in the ear.”

It would certainly be interesting to see how 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones responds to Patricia calling plays for him. The former Lions head coach went 13-29-1 during his 2 1/2 years in Detroit and found himself getting on the bad side of several players immediately upon his arrival.

