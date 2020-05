According to multiple reports, NFL Hall of Fame head coach Don Shula has passed away at the age of 90.

The Dolphins confirmed this sad news just moments ago.

The Miami Dolphins are saddened to announce that Head Coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning. pic.twitter.com/MKAtXFA4zd — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 4, 2020

Many do not remember but Shula started his NFL coaching career with the Detroit Lions as a defensive assistant.