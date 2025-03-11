Former Detroit Lions DB Ifeatu Melifonwu Finds New Home

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Ifeatu Melifonwu has officially moved on from the Detroit Lions, signing a one-year, $4 million contract with the Miami Dolphins.

Why it Matters

The move ends his four-year run with the Lions after being drafted by the team in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Melifonwu was expected to contribute heavily to Detroit’s defense in 2024, but a series of injuries derailed his progress. Melifonwu spent significant time on injured reserve, including a break due to a finger injury, and made his season debut only in Week 16 of 2024.

New Opportunity with the Dolphins

Now with the Miami Dolphins, Melifonwu is looking to make a fresh start and prove himself. The 24-year-old cornerback will look to regain his form and provide depth to the Dolphins’ secondary. With a one-year deal in hand, Melifonwu has an opportunity to showcase his talents and potentially earn a more permanent role moving forward. We certainly wish Ifeatu the best of luck in South Beach!