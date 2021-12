According to a report from Joel A. Erickson, former Detroit Lions DE Da’Shawn Hand had a tryout with the Indianapolis Colts on Monday.

Though Hand showed promise during his rookie season, injuries have gotten the best of him and the Lions decided to release him a few weeks ago.

Best of luck, Da’Shawn!

