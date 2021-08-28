Former Detroit Lions DE Ndamukong Suh lands on reserve/COVID-19 list

Former Detroit Lions DE Ndamukong Suh has been placed on the COVID-19 list by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

We've placed DL Ndamukong Suh on the reserve/COVID-19 list. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 28, 2021

The Detroit Lions drafted Suh number two overall in 2010. However, it seemed that Suh couldn’t leave Detroit fast enough. He began to wear out his welcome with the Miami Dolphins after signing a mega-contract in South Florida, ultimately only playing half of the five year deal he signed before the twi sides parted ways.

He has gone on to play in multiple Super Bowls since leaving Detroit and Miami, losing with the Los Angeles Rams and then winning with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year.