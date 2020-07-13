41.2 F
Detroit
Monday, July 13, 2020
Former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni expected to land new gig

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

Things did not work out for Paul Pasqualoni during his time as defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions and at the conclusion of the 2019 season, they parted ways.

But according to sources of Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Pasqualoni is expected to take an off-field role at the University of Florida as a special assistant to the head coach.

Best of luck, Paul!

