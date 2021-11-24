Former Detroit Lions DL Everson Griffen posts disturbing gun video on Instagram

On early Wednesday morning, Minnesota Vikings DL Everson Griffen posted the following text message exchange with his agent, saying that he needs help because people are trying to kill him.

Griffen then posted a very disturbing video in which he is holding a gun.

Please pray for Everson Griffen.

