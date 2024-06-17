Former Detroit Lions DL Isaiah Buggs Arrested





The legal troubles continue for former Lions DL Isaiah Buggs with a recent arrest for domestic violence and burglary.

It has been a rough couple of months for Isaiah Buggs. The former Detroit Lions defensive lineman finds himself in legal trouble once again this offseason. According to the Tuscaloosa Patch, Buggs was arrested and booked on charges of second-degree domestic violence with a burglary designation.

Repeated Offenses Within a Month

Currently with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buggs is facing serious allegations for the second time in less than a month. Arrowhead Report details the earlier incident: “This arrest and charge comes less than a month after Buggs turned himself in following two misdemeanor criminal charges in relation to alleged mistreatment toward two dogs, one of which was allegedly ‘on the screened-in back porch surrounded in feces, with no access to food or water’ with the other ‘locked in a metal cage in direct sunlight with no access to food or water.'” Tragically, one of the dogs reportedly had to be euthanized.

Buggs’ Defense Against Animal Abuse Charges

Buggs’ representatives have strongly denied the animal abuse charges, claiming, “Furthermore, we believe the City of Tuscaloosa’s decision to file the charges today is part of a concerted effort by the City of Tuscaloosa and its Police Department to besmirch Mr. Buggs’ name and reputation as part of an on-going subversive campaign to force the close of his local business Kings Hookah Lounge.”

Statement from #Chiefs DL Isaiah Buggs’ agent, Trey Robinson, who says his client has been the subject of police harassment and arrested two times over his refusal to close his Tuscaloosa hookah joint. pic.twitter.com/jX1aolYQLy — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 29, 2024

Buggs’ Time with the Lions and Chiefs’ Recent Victory

Buggs spent two seasons with the Detroit Lions from 2022 to 2023, contributing to their defensive line. Meanwhile, his current team, the Kansas City Chiefs, recently celebrated their Super Bowl victory with a ring ceremony.