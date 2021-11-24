Detroit Lions Futures Odds

Former Detroit Lions DL Kevin Strong heads to the AFC

Prior to their matchup against the Cleveland Browns, the Detroit Lions announced they had waived DL, Kevin Strong.

The thought by many was that the Lions would bring back Strong to the practice squad but that is not the case.

According to Chris Burke, Strong is heading to the Tennessee Titans practice squad, along with Golden Tate.

