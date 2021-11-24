Former Detroit Lions DL Kevin Strong heads to the AFC

Prior to their matchup against the Cleveland Browns, the Detroit Lions announced they had waived DL, Kevin Strong.

The thought by many was that the Lions would bring back Strong to the practice squad but that is not the case.

According to Chris Burke, Strong is heading to the Tennessee Titans practice squad, along with Golden Tate.

In addition to Golden Tate, the Titans also have signed Kevin Strong to their practice squad. He might have been an option to rejoin the Lions with Da'Shawn Hand landing on IR. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) November 23, 2021