Former Detroit Lions Draft Pick Arrested, Charged For Role In Capitol Riot

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, former Detroit Lions linebacker Antwione Williams was arrested on Thursday in connection with his involvement in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. His arrest brings attention to the legal consequences faced by individuals involved in the insurrection, including former professional athletes.

Antwione Williams, a 2016 fifth-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions, was arrested in Savannah, Georgia, on charges related to the Capitol riot. He faces seven criminal charges, including assaulting an officer, resisting arrest, and engaging in violence in a restricted area. Federal prosecutors allege Williams pushed through barricades, attacked police officers, and attempted to take a bicycle rack from one of them.

Williams was drafted by the Lions in 2016, appearing in 14 games during his rookie season. He made three starts and recorded 27 tackles, but his playing time was limited. He spent the rest of his career with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants before his NFL tenure ended.

Williams' arrest is part of the ongoing accountability for those involved in the January 6 riot. As arrests continue, the case underscores the far-reaching impact of the event, even for individuals like Williams, who once played professional football.

Antwione Williams now faces legal troubles that could overshadow his brief NFL career. His arrest highlights the lasting consequences of the Capitol riot, affecting those from all walks of life, including former athletes like Williams.