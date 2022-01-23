Former Detroit Lions DT Ndamukong Suh penalized for trash-talking Matthew Stafford [Video]

A couple of former Detroit Lions squared off on Sunday as Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams took on Ndamukong Suh and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During the first quarter, Suh and Stafford got tied up, resulting in Suh talking some smack and picking up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the process.

After being penalized, you could hear Suh telling the referee that Stafford kicked him, which was clearly not the case.

Yep, Suh is still a hot-head.