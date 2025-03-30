Former Detroit Lions EDGE Za’Darius Smith Named as Fit for NFC Foe

Za’Darius Smith, who recently became a free agent after being released by the Detroit Lions, has been named as a fit for an NFC foe. According to Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton, Smith could be an ideal target for the 49ers as they look to reinforce their defensive line.

Za’Darius Mentioned as Fit for 49ers

From Bleacher Report:

Teams have evidence that Za’Darius Smith can be a productive pass-rusher at this stage of his career. Last season, in his age-32 term, he recorded 35 tackles, nine for loss, nine sacks and 25 pressures.

Before the 2024 trade deadline, the Detroit Lions acquired Smith from the Cleveland Browns. After logging five sacks with the Browns, he helped fill a pass-rushing void with the Lions, who lost Aidan Hutchinson after he fractured his fibula and tibia.

Detroit released Smith before the beginning of the legal tampering period, and several teams should be interested in him.

In 10 seasons, he has been productive in even- and odd-man defensive fronts. So, he’s a potential fit in different systems. The 11th-year veteran can find a new home with a playoff contender that needs a boost on the edge, like the Lions did last season.

Why the Fit Makes Sense in San Francisco

San Francisco’s defensive identity has long revolved around a powerful front. With the team looking to replace talent and experience, a seasoned player like Smith could offer both. He’s proven he can adapt to different schemes and still produce at a high level.

Given that Smith was projected to earn around $11 million in 2025, it’s somewhat surprising Detroit opted to release him, especially considering their ongoing need for edge help. But that decision may become the 49ers’ gain. Or, maybe, the Lions could end up bringing him back!