Former Detroit Lions fan-favorite Marvin Jones Jr. on verge of huge bonus

When Marvin Jones Jr. was a member of the Detroit Lions, he was not only great on the field but he was even better off of it and he quickly became a fan-favorite amongst Lions fans.

Now, Jones Jr. is a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he signed a 2-year, $12.5 million deal prior to the 2021 season.

On Sunday, Jones Jr. has a chance to add another $500,000 to that total.

Jones needs just four more catches to reach 70 on the season, which would earn him the half-million bonus.

Good luck, Marvin!