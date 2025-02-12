Former Detroit Lions HC Matt Patricia Lands Coaching Gig At Ohio State

According to reports, Matt Patricia will be the next defensive coordinator at Ohio State. Patricia, of course, was head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2018 to 2020. During that time, he posted an overall record of 13-29 before being fired after 11 games of the 2020 season.

Matt Patricia's Road to Ohio State

After being fired by the Lions, he spent time with the New England Patriots (Senior football advisor & offensive line coach) and the Philadelphia Eagles (Senior defensive assistant). During the 2024 season, he did not coach.

Patricia joins an Ohio State team coached by Ryan Day. Day and the Buckeyes, despite losing to Michigan and coming in fourth place in the Big Ten, qualified for the College Football Playoffs, and eventually won the 2024 National Championship.

By the Numbers:

Matt Patricia’s Detroit Lions Record (2018-2020):

Overall Record : 13-29-1

: 13-29-1 Playoff Appearances : 0

: 0 Patricia’s time as head coach in Detroit was marked by struggles on both sides of the ball, with the Lions failing to make the playoffs during his tenure.

Michigan’s Dominance Over Ohio State (2021-2024):

Win Streak : Michigan has won four consecutive games against Ohio State, starting in 2021.

: Michigan has won four consecutive games against Ohio State, starting in 2021. Record in 2021-2024 : 4-0

: 4-0 Big Ten Championships: Michigan has also won four straight Big Ten Championships, with victories over Ohio State in each of those seasons.

Bottom Line

This hire is especially interesting for Lions fans who also happen to be Wolverines fans, as Patricia will be back in Michigan in 2025 when the Buckeyes take on the Wolverines in Ann Arbor. Patricia has certainly had a great deal of success as a defensive coordinator, so maybe this will be a great fit for him. But can he relate to college age players? Time will tell.