Former Detroit Lions HC Steve Mariucci’s son releases ‘perfect’ song for summer on the lake [Video]

If you are looking for a good song to jam to while you are relaxing on the lake this summer (preferably in Michigan), we have you covered.
On Saturday, former Detroit Lions head coach Steve Mariucci tweeted out a new single that was released by his son, Stephen.
Marriuci promoted the song as “perfect for summer times on the lake!”
Take a listen to a piece of the song and if you like it, head over to Spotify or iTunes to get the full version.
My son @StephenRayMusic released a new single that’s perfect for summer times on the lake! Go check out “Lake Time” by Stephen Ray on Spotify, iTunes, etc. #countrymusic #nashville @canadary @GoldenW3st @SXMTheHighway @stormewarren pic.twitter.com/Tm7U3sjeME
— Steve Mariucci (@SteveMariucci) June 4, 2021
My new single #LAKETIME is out now! 🚤🚤 Listen here: https://t.co/QWYPJPeUbi #summerjam #lakelife #countrymusic @SXMTheHighway
— Stephen Ray (@StephenRayMusic) June 12, 2021