Former Detroit Lions Fan Favorite Opens Restaurant/Bar Near Ford Field

According to a report from MLive, former Detroit Lions running back Joique Bell is making a big play off the field with the opening of his new restaurant and bar, Parlay Detroit. Situated just steps away from Ford Field at 1260 Washington Boulevard, Parlay Detroit is an 11,000 square-foot venue that combines a restaurant, craft cocktail bar, and cigar lounge. The hotly anticipated spot will officially open its doors on Friday, November 15, at 11:00 a.m.

“I’m thrilled to bring Parlay Detroit to the heart of the city,” said Bell, co-owner of the establishment. “Parlay Detroit will be the go-to location for all sports fans in Detroit. Our team worked really hard on every detail of Parlay to ensure a next-level experience for our guests, from the energy in the room to our top-level menu and unique craft cocktails. We are excited to show our customers what we can provide them and know they will want to keep coming back.”

The restaurant offers a vibrant atmosphere that is set to become a must-visit spot for both local residents and out-of-town visitors. The menu has been curated by Chef Nikki Steward and executed by Chef Russell Oliver, who moved to Detroit from Ohio. The culinary experience at Parlay is designed to satisfy any palate, with a wide range of options that pair perfectly with their creative craft cocktails.

In addition to the food and drink offerings, Parlay Detroit will also feature a premium cigar lounge. The cigar lounge includes a humidor and VIP areas where guests can store their stogies in custom-created lockers. Whether you're enjoying the game or catching up with friends, Parlay Detroit aims to provide a relaxing yet energetic atmosphere that will make it the new favorite gathering spot in town.

Parlay Detroit will be open seven days a week: Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to Midnight, and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. So, whether you're gearing up for a Lions game or just looking for a place to unwind, Joique Bell’s Parlay Detroit is sure to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience.

With Bell’s deep connection to the Detroit community and his passion for creating a top-tier experience, Parlay Detroit is set to become the next great destination for sports fans and anyone looking to enjoy a great meal, craft cocktails, and a premium cigar in a welcoming space.