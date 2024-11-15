fb
Friday, November 15, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsFormer Detroit Lions Fan Favorite Opens Restaurant/Bar Near Ford Field
Detroit Lions

Former Detroit Lions Fan Favorite Opens Restaurant/Bar Near Ford Field

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
8

According to a report from MLive, former Detroit Lions running back Joique Bell is making a big play off the field with the opening of his new restaurant and bar, Parlay Detroit. Situated just steps away from Ford Field at 1260 Washington Boulevard, Parlay Detroit is an 11,000 square-foot venue that combines a restaurant, craft cocktail bar, and cigar lounge. The hotly anticipated spot will officially open its doors on Friday, November 15, at 11:00 a.m.

Detroit Lions PERFECT 2024 NFL Mock Draft Detroit Lions Host Xavier Legette Terrion Arnold Brad Holmes Explains Decision to Draft Giovanni Manu Detroit Lions Land Stud Defender Detroit Lions Veterans Who Could Be Cut 2024 NFL Schedule Leak

“I’m thrilled to bring Parlay Detroit to the heart of the city,” said Bell, co-owner of the establishment. “Parlay Detroit will be the go-to location for all sports fans in Detroit. Our team worked really hard on every detail of Parlay to ensure a next-level experience for our guests, from the energy in the room to our top-level menu and unique craft cocktails. We are excited to show our customers what we can provide them and know they will want to keep coming back.”

The restaurant offers a vibrant atmosphere that is set to become a must-visit spot for both local residents and out-of-town visitors. The menu has been curated by Chef Nikki Steward and executed by Chef Russell Oliver, who moved to Detroit from Ohio. The culinary experience at Parlay is designed to satisfy any palate, with a wide range of options that pair perfectly with their creative craft cocktails.

Detroit Lions Isaiah Williams

In addition to the food and drink offerings, Parlay Detroit will also feature a premium cigar lounge. The cigar lounge includes a humidor and VIP areas where guests can store their stogies in custom-created lockers. Whether you're enjoying the game or catching up with friends, Parlay Detroit aims to provide a relaxing yet energetic atmosphere that will make it the new favorite gathering spot in town.

Parlay Detroit will be open seven days a week: Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to Midnight, and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. So, whether you're gearing up for a Lions game or just looking for a place to unwind, Joique Bell’s Parlay Detroit is sure to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience.

With Bell’s deep connection to the Detroit community and his passion for creating a top-tier experience, Parlay Detroit is set to become the next great destination for sports fans and anyone looking to enjoy a great meal, craft cocktails, and a premium cigar in a welcoming space.

Previous article
Detroit Lions Fans Accomplish The Unthinkable During Win Over Houston Texans
Next article
Jahmyr Gibbs Reveals Other Teams That Targeted Him In 2023 NFL Draft
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Jeff Bilbrey on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Wtf on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Scott on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Dale Sanders on Jared Goff Opens Up About Being Traded To Detroit Lions
Jim on Detroit Lions Unveil Uniform Combo For Clash vs. Texans
Paul Gedeist on Dan Campbell Comes to Defense of Brian Branch Following Ejection
Tom on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Mike on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Trevor S Glidden on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Robert Barnes on Brian Branch Flips Green Bay Packers Fans The Double Bird After Ejection

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions