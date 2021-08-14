Former Detroit Lions K Matt Prater hits FG as time expires to lift Cardinals over Cowboys [Video]

Of course, this happened on the same night the Detroit Lions dropped a one-point game to the Buffalo Bills.

Take a look as former Lions kicker Matt Prater drills a 47-yard field goal to give the Arizona Cardinals a 19-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Friday night.

Prater was 4-for-4 in field goals on the night.

That is all.

I am salty.

