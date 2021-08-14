Former Detroit Lions K Matt Prater hits FG as time expires to lift Cardinals over Cowboys [Video]

Of course, this happened on the same night the Detroit Lions dropped a one-point game to the Buffalo Bills.
Take a look as former Lions kicker Matt Prater drills a 47-yard field goal to give the Arizona Cardinals a 19-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Friday night.
Prater was 4-for-4 in field goals on the night.
That is all.
I am salty.
#AzCardinals Chris Streveler led drive and Matt Prater game winning 47 yard field goal #RedSea 19-16 #CardsCamp pic.twitter.com/osQDuOiLVm
— Arizona Sports Fan (@SportsAzFan) August 14, 2021