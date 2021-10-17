Former Detroit Lions kicker drills long FG to move Lions into No. 1 draft slot [Video]

On Sunday morning, the winless Jacksonville Jaguars took on the Miami Dolphins in London and it came right down to the final kick.

Take a look as former Detroit Lions kicker Matthew Wright drills a 53-yard field goal to give the Jaguars their first win of the season and at the same time, moves the Lions into the No. 1 slot in the 2022 NFL Draft.

