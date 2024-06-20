Former Detroit Lions Kicker James Turner Claimed By Rival





Former Detroit Lions Kicker Joins NFC North Rival

James Turner, previously a kicker for the Detroit Lions, has found a new home with the Green Bay Packers after being placed on waivers. The move comes as the Lions opted to release Turner in favor of Jake Bates, a standout kicker from the UFL’s Michigan Panthers.

Green Bay’s Strategic Addition

Turner’s acquisition is a clear indication of the Packers’ intention to bolster their kicking game. With his addition, Turner will join the competition alongside Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph. The Packers recently made the decision to part ways with former Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny, further emphasizing their search for a reliable kicking option.

Jamess Turner’s College and Early NFL Career

Turner brings a solid track record from his college years, having played four seasons at Louisville and one at Michigan. During his collegiate career, he achieved an impressive 65-of-80 success rate on field-goal attempts. Turner initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Lions and showcased his skills during organized team activities and minicamp.

Detroit Lions’ New Direction with Jake Bates

As James Turner heads to Green Bay, the Detroit Lions have shifted their focus to Jake Bates. Bates will face off against Michael Badgley during training camp, vying for the starting kicker position. Badgley, who ended the previous season with a perfect four-for-four on field goals after replacing Riley Patterson, will be looking to retain his role amidst the new competition.

James Turner’s Next Chapter with the Packers

For James Turner, joining the Packers marks the beginning of a new chapter in his professional journey. He now has the opportunity to secure a permanent spot on Green Bay’s roster and prove his worth as a reliable kicker in the NFL. This transition highlights the ever-evolving dynamics of team rosters and the continuous quest for improvement in the league’s kicking departments.