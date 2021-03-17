Former Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater signs with Arizona Cardinals

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions are now in the market for a new kicker.

Matt Prater has officially signed a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals:

Welcome to Arizona, @MattPrater_5! We have agreed to terms with K Matt Prater on a two-year contract. pic.twitter.com/ZVsiHz1y4D — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 17, 2021

Prater is coming off a three-year, $11.4 million contract with Detroit. Last season, he was 16 of 22 in field goal attempts.

He has a career average of 83.2%, and also holds the NFL record for most career field goals of 50-yards or more and the Detroit Lions franchise record for longest field goal (61 yards), which he set on August 23, 2019.