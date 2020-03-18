Former Detroit Lions LB Devon Kennard lands with new team

Well, that sure did not take too long!

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced they were releasing veteran LB Devon Kennard and now, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kennard is signing a 3-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Cardinals signing former Lions’ LB Devon Kennard to a three-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2020

Kennard was a captain for the Lions and a great presence in the locker room but apparently, Bob Quinn did not feel he was the right fit.

Nation, what do you think?