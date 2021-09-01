Former Detroit Lions LB Jahlani Tavai’s new home is a head scratcher

Ever since the moment the Detroit Lions selected LB Jahlani Tavai in the second round of the NFL Draft, he has not come close to living up to expectations.

That being said, one person who seems to like Tavai is his former head coach, Matt Patricia.

According to reports, Tavai has landed with the New England Patriots as he is signing to be part of their practice squad.

The Patriots are expected to sign former Lions LB Jahlani Tavai to their practice squad, per source. Tavai, the 43rd overall pick in the 2019 draft, has plenty of familiarity with Matt Patricia. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 1, 2021