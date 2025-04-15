Former Detroit Lions LB Julian Okwara Finds New Home

Julian Okwara is getting a fresh start in the AFC North.
The former Detroit Lions third-round pick has officially signed a free-agent deal with the Cleveland Browns, according to multiple reports. The move gives the Browns added depth at linebacker heading into the 2025 season — especially with some uncertainty surrounding the health of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
From Detroit to Cleveland
Okwara, originally selected by Detroit in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, spent four seasons in Motown after a standout career at Notre Dame. While injuries limited his consistency, he flashed pass-rush potential throughout his time with the Lions.
In 38 games with Detroit, Okwara totaled:
- 9 sacks
- 54 tackles
- 12 tackles for loss
- 16 QB hits
- 1 forced fumble, 1 interception, and 3 passes defensed
Now, the 27-year-old will look to earn a role in Cleveland’s rotation as the team shores up its linebacker room ahead of training camp.
The Bottom Line
While Okwara never fully blossomed into a starter in Detroit, the Browns are banking on his upside and experience to boost their depth. It’s a low-risk signing with the potential to pay off — and a chance for Okwara to reignite his career in a new environment.