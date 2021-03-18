Former Detroit Lions LB Reggie Ragland to sign with New York Giants

Sharing is caring!

Reggie Ragland is moving on from the Detroit Lions.

According to multiple reports, he’s singing a free-agent deal with the New York Giants:

The #Giants are signing LB Reggie Ragland to a one-year deal, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2021

The former Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs signed with the Lions in April of 2020, and produced 30 solo tackles with one sack in his only season in the Motor City.

In addition to Detroit and Kansas City, Ragland has also played with the Buffalo Bills. A 2nd-round pick of the Bills, Ragland played collegiately at Alabama.