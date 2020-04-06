Former Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders mourns Al Kaline

The Detroit sports community lost a legend on Monday with the passing of Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline at the age of 85.
As tributes pour in, yet another came in from former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders.
RIP Al!
The former Lions legend remembers the late Tigers legend.
