Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions NT Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison bashes fellow NFL players

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

On Sunday morning, it was revealed that NFL players voted to accept the Collective Bargaining Agreement which was proposed by the league.

One player who is not happy with the result is former Detroit Lions NT Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison.

Following the news breaking, Harrison took to Twitter to rip his fellow NFL players who voted to accept the proposed CBA.

“Y’all really sold the future for some weed and another game…” Snacks tweeted.

