in Detroit Lions

Former Detroit Lions OC Anthony Lynn reportedly lands new job

10 Views 3 Votes

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn had his duties essentially usurped by head coach Dan Campbell a number of weeks back, and it was announced at the conclusion of this season that he would not be returning with the team.

And now, he’s reportedly landed a new job. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Lynn will be hired as Assistant Head Coach of the San Francisco 49ers:

Lynn came to Detroit this past offseason after spending the past four years as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals release latest Super Bowl Injury Report