Former Detroit Lions OC Anthony Lynn reportedly lands new job

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn had his duties essentially usurped by head coach Dan Campbell a number of weeks back, and it was announced at the conclusion of this season that he would not be returning with the team.

And now, he’s reportedly landed a new job. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Lynn will be hired as Assistant Head Coach of the San Francisco 49ers:

Anthony Lynn is being hired as the Assistant Head Coach of the San Francisco 49ers, per league sources. Lynn – who had other NFL and college offers – is expected to now be a key cog in the 49ers’ offense and run game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2022

Lynn’s offenses and backfields have produced as some of the highest rushing totals in the league over the past decade. He helped Tyrod Taylor field one of the league’s top 10 offenses jn Buffalo, and molded an offense in which Justin Herbert won rookie of the year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2022

Lynn came to Detroit this past offseason after spending the past four years as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.