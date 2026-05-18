Former Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Sherman Lewis Dies

Former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Sherman Lewis has passed away at the age of 83.

Lewis spent two seasons as Detroit’s offensive coordinator from 2003 through 2004, but his football legacy stretched far beyond his time with the Lions. He was widely respected throughout the football world for both his coaching accomplishments and his standout playing career at Michigan State University.

Before becoming one of the NFL’s longtime assistant coaches, Lewis was one of the top players in college football during the early 1960s.

The former Spartans halfback finished third in Heisman Trophy voting following the 1963 season and earned first-team All-American honors.

That year, Lewis rushed for 577 yards on just 90 carries while also leading Michigan State in receiving with 11 catches for 303 yards.

Following college, Lewis briefly played professionally, including time in the Canadian Football League and with the New York Jets of the AFL.

Lewis helped build multiple championship teams

Lewis eventually transitioned into coaching and spent more than a decade as an assistant coach at Michigan State from 1969 through 1982.

His NFL coaching career took off after legendary coach Bill Walsh hired him to serve as running backs coach with the San Francisco 49ers.

Lewis became part of one of the NFL’s greatest dynasties during his time in San Francisco, helping the organization win three Super Bowls. Overall, he was part of four Super Bowl teams throughout his coaching career.

Despite his extensive experience and championship résumé, Lewis was never hired as an NFL head coach.

Lions fans remember Lewis from early 2000s era

Lewis joined the Lions as offensive coordinator during the early 2000s and remained with the organization from 2003 through 2004.

Though Detroit struggled during that era, Lewis remained highly respected around the league for his football knowledge and decades of coaching experience.

His impact on the game extended across generations of players and coaches.