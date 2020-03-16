Former Detroit Lions OG Graham Glasgow lands huge deal

We knew it was a matter of time but this still hurts.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

According to reports, the Denver Broncos are signing former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow to a four-year, $44 million contract, including $26 million guaranteed.

Broncos signing OL Graham Glasgow to a four-year, $44 million contract, including $26 million guaranteed, @SPORTSTARSNYC tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

- Advertisement -

We certainly wish Graham the best of luck in Denver, he will be missed.