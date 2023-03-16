Former Detroit Lions OL Evan Brown finds new home

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly reached an agreement with former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Evan Brown, who had filled in for Hal Vaitai for most of the 2022 season. Following a solid 2021 season, Brown earned a 1-year contract extension. He spent three seasons with the Lions, and now he is expected to start at center for the Seahawks.

The Big Picture: The Writing was on the wall for the Detroit Lions and Evan Brown

The Lions have lost a solid player to free agency with the departure of Brown, but it does not come as much of a surprise as he is worthy of being a starter and that was not going to happen in Detroit. The move comes after the team announced the signing of Graham Glasgow for the 2023 season. We certainly wish Brown the best of luck with the Seahawks.