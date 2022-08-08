Former Detroit Lions OL Kenny Wiggins makes big announcement

According to former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Kenny Wiggins, he is retiring from the NFL.

Wiggins has taken to Twitter on his 34th birthday to announce that he is hanging up his cleats.

During his NFL career, Wiggins played for the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, San Diego/LA Chargers, Detroit Lions, and New York Giants.

In three seasons with the Lions, Wiggins played in 34 games (13 starts), including starting 10 of 16 games during the 2018 season.

Best of luck in your next adventure, Kenny!

