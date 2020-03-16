Former Detroit Lions OL Rick Wagner lands a new job

The Detroit Lions have decided to move on from starting RT Rick Wagner but according to a report from Ian Rapoport, he is not leaving the NFC North.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Rapoport reported on Monday that the Green Bay Packers have signed Wagner to a contract.

The #Packers have agreed to terms with free agent RT Rick Wagner, formerly of the #Lions, per me and @MikeGarafolo. This signals what has become clear, that Bryan Bulaga is gone. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

- Advertisement -

Here are the contract details. As you can see below, it is a 2-year deal.

Rick Wagner (Packers): $11M total over two years base pay with $2.25M base salaries each year, plus $1M third day 2021 league year roster bonus, $250K workout bonus annual, up to $750K total annual workout bonus, plus $2.75M playtime base escalator in 2021, $500K incentive 2020 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 16, 2020

Wagner was slated to make $11 million with the Lions in 2020 alone.

As noted by Dave Birkett, the Lions will have a bigger cap his for cutting Wagner than the Packers will be paying him in 2020.

Lions will have a bigger dead money hit for cutting Wagner this year ($5.8M) than Packers will have for playing him. https://t.co/rMA9tOI32b — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 16, 2020