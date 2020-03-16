26.9 F
Detroit
Monday, March 16, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions OL Rick Wagner lands a new job

By Don Drysdale

The Detroit Lions have decided to move on from starting RT Rick Wagner but according to a report from Ian Rapoport, he is not leaving the NFC North.

Rapoport reported on Monday that the Green Bay Packers have signed Wagner to a contract.

Here are the contract details. As you can see below, it is a 2-year deal.

Wagner was slated to make $11 million with the Lions in 2020 alone.

As noted by Dave Birkett, the Lions will have a bigger cap his for cutting Wagner than the Packers will be paying him in 2020.

