Former Detroit Lions OL saved Giants QB Daniel Jones during brawl

In case you have not heard by now, there was a huge brawl this past Monday at New York Giants training camp.

During the brawl, Giants starting QB Daniel Jones ended up right smack in the middle of the pile and a former Detroit Lions offensive lineman came to his rescue.

That offensive lineman was Kenny Wiggins.

“I’m a little too old to fight so I wanted to make sure I get the quarterback out of the bottom of the pile. I just heard somebody say he was in there so I just went and looked for a red jersey,” Wiggins told Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media.

“I was with Matt Patricia the last few years, so …” Wiggins added.

Smart move by Wiggins.