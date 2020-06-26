Former Detroit Lions OL T.J. Lang reveals hilarious photo that once hung on wall in Allen Park

In another edition of “Only the Detroit Lions would do this,” we share with you a hilarious photo that former Lions OL T.J. Lang tweeted out this morning.
As you can see below, the photo shows what looks to be the image of former Lions DL Haloti Ngata but as Lang points out, it is actually a photo of Lang’s body with Ngata’s head and number photoshopped onto it!
All I can say is, wow…
This was once hanging on a wall in Allen Park. Someone photoshopped @Haloti_Ngata92 face and number onto my body 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j9YrnAsVb8
— TJ Lang (@TJLang70) June 26, 2020