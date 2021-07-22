Former Detroit Lions OL T.J. Lang takes shot at Seattle Kraken

Sharing is caring!

On Wednesday night, the Seattle Kraken officially released the list of players they decided to select in the NHL Expansion Draft and former Detroit Lions OL T.J. Lang took the opportunity to share his feelings on the league’s newest team.

“First of all, I can’t believe Kraken is a real word. Secondly, I can’t believe a real NHL team chose it as it’s nickname. And thirdly.. after watching their selections so far, no chance they have same success as Vegas did. Carry on.”

Damn, T.J.! What are your thoughts on the Pirates of the Caribbean movies?

