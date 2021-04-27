Former Detroit Lions OL T.J. Lang throws shade at sports reporters/journalists

Apparently, former Detroit Lions OL T.J. Lang is not a fan of reporters/journalists who “remind” athletes that they “play a game” for a living.

On Tuesday, Lang, who actually does some work for the Lions as an analyst, took to Twitter to bash reporters and journalists who say those things.

“Always amazes me how many reporters/journalist remind athletes that they “play a game” for a living.. well if they “play a game” for a living, and you talk/write about them “playing a game” for a living, what does that make you?”

Ouch! That hurts, T.J.! That being said, keep tweeting these things because you are putting my future kids through college!

