Former Detroit Lions OL T.J. Lang throws shade at sports reporters/journalists

Sharing is caring!

Apparently, former Detroit Lions OL T.J. Lang is not a fan of reporters/journalists who “remind” athletes that they “play a game” for a living.

On Tuesday, Lang, who actually does some work for the Lions as an analyst, took to Twitter to bash reporters and journalists who say those things.

“Always amazes me how many reporters/journalist remind athletes that they “play a game” for a living.. well if they “play a game” for a living, and you talk/write about them “playing a game” for a living, what does that make you?”

Ouch! That hurts, T.J.! That being said, keep tweeting these things because you are putting my future kids through college!

Always amazes me how many reporters/journalist remind athletes that they “play a game” for a living.. well if they “play a game” for a living, and you talk/write about them “playing a game” for a living, what does that make you? — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) April 27, 2021