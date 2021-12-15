Former Detroit Lions OT Tyrell Crosby tweets out message from hospital

Prior to the start of the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions made a roster move that caught quite a few people by surprise.

That move was cutting OT Tyrell Crosby.

When the move was made, Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell said, “There again it just, we didn’t feel like he was one of the best guys.”

On Monday, Crosby tweeted out a message from the hospital saying, “Nothing gonna stop me from smiling! Finally on the road to recovery.”

Following that tweet, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press revealed that Crosby underwent back surgery. Birkett then added that the injury was misdiagnosed in training camp.

Lions OL underwent back surgery. What an odyssey to get here. Was misdiagnosed in training camp. Will be a steal for someone in free agency come spring https://t.co/focf5vPjpr — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 15, 2021