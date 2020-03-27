43.6 F
Detroit
Friday, March 27, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions P Sam Martin posts farewell message on Twitter

By Don Drysdale

In 2013, the Detroit Lions selected a punter by the name of Sam Martin in the 5th Round of the NFL Draft. Over the past seven seasons, Martin has been the Lions punter in all but six games and now his time in the Motor City has come to an end as he has signed with the Denver Broncos.

On Friday, Martin took to Twitter to post a farewell message to everyone involved in the Lions organization and to the fans.

In 2019, Martin averaged 45.3 yards per punt and you can bet he will be booming some in the Mile High City!

Good luck, Sam!

