Former Detroit Lions Player Faces Animal Cruelty Charges

Former Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs is currently embroiled in a legal issue as he faces two misdemeanor warrants for alleged animal cruelty in Alabama. The charges arose following a distressing discovery of two dogs reportedly locked on a porch without food or water at a property associated with Buggs. Another dog was also found caged and left in direct sunlight without access to water or food. This is according to civil documents filed Wednesday that were obtained by Tuscaloosa Patch.

On March 28, police were informed about dogs abandoned on the back porch of a residence rented by Buggs. Witnesses reported that Buggs vacated the property on March 19 after accruing over $3,100 in unpaid rent.

Upon reaching the residence, the City of Tuscaloosa’s Animal Control officers discovered a grey and white pitbull on the screened-in back porch, deprived of food and water. Additionally, they encountered a black Rottweiler mix confined in a metal cage under direct sunlight, also without food or water. According to a neighbor, the dogs had been abandoned on the back porch for at least 10 days.

Two misdemeanor warrants have been obtained for second-degree cruelty to dogs or cats. Authorities were unsuccessful when they reportedly tried to contact Buggs on March 28.

Isaiah Buggs’ Career and Current Situation

Isaiah Buggs, previously a key player for the Lions during the 2022 NFL season, had played all 17 games and started 13, contributing substantially to the team’s defense strategy. Following a less active season in 2023, where he became a healthy inactive and later only played in 10 games, Buggs was released by the Lions on January 2. He subsequently joined the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad but has not appeared in any games for the team in the ongoing season. He was retained on a futures contract by the Chiefs after the last season.

The incident adds to a troubling trend of legal issues among NFL players, highlighted by the rapid release of Lions cornerback Cam Sutton related to a domestic violence allegation in Florida. As the legal proceedings continue, Buggs’ future in professional football remains uncertain amidst these serious allegations.