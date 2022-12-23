Former Detroit Lions player sets sights on playing in NBA

Merch
    When it comes to professional athletes, just about every single one of them was also a high school standout in at least one other sport. That is certainly the case for former Detroit Lions tight end, Devin Funchess, and he is now setting the goal of playing in the National Basketball Association. Funchess has a solid training camp for the Lions, but when it came down to it, he was just not a fit on the final 53-man roster.

    Former Detroit Lions TE Devin Funchess is shooting for the NBA

    During a recent interview, Funchess said that his goal is to play in the NBA, and that is is “going to make that happen”

    From Sports Illustrated:

    “I had to pick football in high school, but I was always hoopin,” said Funchess on a recent podcast appearance. “When it comes to my love and my passion, I love the game of basketball. As my transition is dwindling in the NFL being an eight year vet, I’m still 28 years old and I can still do something. I know I’d have to go overseas and play, get some film. But then after that, my main dream growing up was to play in the NBA, so that’s my main goal and that’s what I’m going to make happen.”

    At this point, it looks like Funchess’s days of playing in the NFL are over as he has not played in a regular-season game since 2019.

    We certainly wish D-Funch the best of luck!

