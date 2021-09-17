Former Detroit Lions Pro-Bowl DT Roger Brown dies at 84

The Detroit Lions and NFL family suffered a loss this afternoon, as six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Roger Brown has died at the age of 84.

Lions Legend Roger Brown passes away at age 84https://t.co/DFaQYd5ihL pic.twitter.com/otig3rdzHO — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 17, 2021

A former 4th round pick of the Lions in 1960, Brown would play eight seasons in the Motor City before joining the Los Angeles Rams, where he became a member of the famed “Fearsome Foursome” defensive line. While playing in Detroit, he earned five consecutive Pro Bowls with the Lions from 1962 to 1966.

“Roger Brown will always hold a special place in our team’s history,” Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp said in a statement. “Roger’s career accomplishments solidify his legacy alongside some of the all-time greats of our game. … We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Kay, and the entire Brown family.”

Brown was inducted into the Pride of the Lions in 2018.

