Sunday, February 9, 2025
Detroit Lions

Former Detroit Lions Pro Bowl Safety Dies

Former Detroit Lions safety and coach Dick Jauron has passed away at the age of 74 after battling cancer, his family confirmed. The family shared the devastating news on social media, with his daughter, Kacy Jauron, expressing the immense grief felt by those close to him.

“We are so incredibly devastated to share the news that my dad has passed away,” Jauron’s daughter Kacy posted Saturday on Facebook, noting that her father had died after being diagnosed with cancer this week. “The past week has been one awful nightmare after another. The pain that I and everyone else who loved him is feeling right now is completely immeasurable.

Jauron’s career as a football player and coach spanned decades, and his influence reached far beyond his time with the Detroit Lions.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Jauron and his family,” the Bears said in a statement. “A class act and true Illinois native, Dick took great pride in representing our state, his family and proud Bears fans. On the field, his leadership guided our Bears to a division title in 2001, as he honorably earned AP NFL Coach of the Year recognition. We extend our deepest sympathies to Coach Jauron's loved ones and our sincerest condolences to all who were honored to call him Coach.”

From Yale to the NFL

Jauron’s football journey began at Yale, where he played running back before being selected by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round of the 1973 NFL Draft. He went on to spend five seasons (1973–1977) with the Lions, earning a Pro Bowl selection after an impressive 1974 season. Jauron was known for his consistency and reliability in the defensive backfield, and he ended his playing career with the Cincinnati Bengals from 1978 to 1980.

In total, Jauron recorded 25 interceptions and two touchdowns during his eight-season NFL career, solidifying himself as one of the league’s top defensive players.

Coaching Career and Impact

After retiring from playing, Jauron made the seamless transition to coaching. He started as a defensive backs coach with the Buffalo Bills, later coaching for the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars. In 1999, he became the head coach of the Chicago Bears, leading the team to an NFC Central division title in 2001, though his tenure ended with a 34-45 record.

In 2004, Jauron returned to the Lions as defensive coordinator, before stepping in as interim head coach after Steve Mariucci’s dismissal in 2005.

Jauron’s contributions to the Lions, Bears, and the NFL will be remembered, not only for his leadership on the field but for his character and influence off it. His legacy lives on in the lives of the many players, coaches, and fans he impacted throughout his career.

