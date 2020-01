According to reports, former Detroit Lions QB Dan Orlovsky has received calls from NFL teams, asking about his interest in coaching.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has received calls from NFL teams, asking about his interest in coaching, he confirmed.https://t.co/GY9AnGSEct — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2020

Orlovsky has been absolutely outstanding as an analyst on ESPN, do you think he should become a coach?