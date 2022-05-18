Former Detroit Lions QB Dan Orlovsky lands new gig

According to a report from the New York Post, former Detroit Lions QB Dan Orlovsky has landed a new gig.

Andrew Marchand reported just moments ago that Orlovsky has been promoted and he will call NFL games with Steve Levy and Louis Riddick for ESPN.

Marchand noted that Fox was trying to poach Orlovsky from ESPN but they were unsuccessful in doing so.

NEWS: Dan Orlovsky will call NFL games with Steve Levy & Louis Riddick for ESPN after Fox Sports pursuit, The Post has learned.https://t.co/UDkr3IjuyX — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 18, 2022

From New York Post:

Orlovsky was pursued by Fox Sports, according to sources, where he would have fronted a five-day-a-week NFL show and done some games on Sundays, though he was not a candidate for the top jobs, according to sources. Kevin Burkhardt has replaced Buck as Fox’s No. 1 game caller, while Greg Olsen is the leading candidate to be his partner with Tom Brady’s arrival as an analyst to be determined.

Instead, Orlovsky will stay as an ESPN workhorse, appearing on “NFL Live,” “First Take” and “Get Up,” while continuing to call college football games and now the NFL.

Embed from Getty Images

Orlovsky will replace former Michigan QB Brian Griese, who joined Levy and Riddick on Monday Night Football for the past two seasons.

Orlovsky’s first game is expected to come in Week 2 on Monday Night Football and will feature the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings.

Nation, how do you think Orlovsky will do as part of this broadcast trio?

