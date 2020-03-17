41.5 F
Detroit
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions QB Dan Orlovsky predicts Tom Brady's next destination

The former Lions quarterback is making his prediction as to Tom Brady's next destination.

By Michael Whitaker


Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Earlier today, six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady announced that he was moving on from the New England Patriots, ending a massively successful run with the only NFL franchise he’s ever suited up for.

Of course, the speculation has been rampant as to where his next destination will be. Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd believes that Brady will be taking his talents to Florida. And now, former Detroit Lions quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky is making his own prediction.

Is Tampa Bay where Brady will be going, or is another destination more likely?

