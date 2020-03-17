Former Detroit Lions QB Dan Orlovsky predicts Tom Brady’s next destination

Earlier today, six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady announced that he was moving on from the New England Patriots, ending a massively successful run with the only NFL franchise he’s ever suited up for.

Of course, the speculation has been rampant as to where his next destination will be. Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd believes that Brady will be taking his talents to Florida. And now, former Detroit Lions quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky is making his own prediction.

Is Tampa Bay where Brady will be going, or is another destination more likely?